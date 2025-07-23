Packers Financial Report Gives Inside Look at Billions of NFL Revenue
The Green Bay Packers on Wednesday revealed a record $432.6 million in NFL revenue sharing from the previous fiscal year, offering football fans a rare glimpse into the league's mysterious financial operations.
Because the Packers are the only publicly owned team, they are required to reveal their financial statements annually. Since each of the 32 teams receives the same amount in revenue sharing, that means the NFL doled out more than $13 billion, as noted by ESPN.
Per outgoing Packers president Mark Murphy, national revenue accounts for roughly 60% of the team's total revenue.
"That's mostly the growth in the national TV deals," he said. "The league has it so they're trying to grow at about a 7% growth rate annually. And then the other thing I think the league's done a good job of is moving more towards streaming, but still a vast majority of our national revenue is coming from broadcast television."
Overall, the Packers' profits from operation rose 39.3% for the 2025 fiscal year, due in large part to the share the team received from the league.
"I continue to be amazed by the popularity of the NFL and the league office’s ability to generate revenue," Murphy said. “It’s impressive. A big part of it obviously is TV. How people watch TV is changing dramatically. NFL games and athletics or sports in general are the few things people watch live anymore."