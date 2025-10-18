Packers' Flight to Play Cardinals in Arizona Delayed More Than Five Hours
The Packers are hoping to maintain their lead in the NFC North with a win over the Cardinals on Sunday, but it appears their quest to play that game in the first place has hit a snag.
Green Bay's flight to Arizona for the game was delayed more than five hours Saturday by a mechanical issue in the team plane, according to a Saturday evening report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Pelissero reported that the Packers remain on the tarmac with kickoff scheduled for 1:25 p.m. MT Sunday.
Such delays are not unheard of in the NFL—for instance, the Jaguars weathered a lengthy storm delay after playing the Colts in January.
Green Bay is currently 3-1-1, and leads the Lions by percentage points in the NFC North race. The Packers beat the Bengals 27–18 Sunday after a bye week.
On the other hand, the Cardinals are last in the NFC West at 2-4. Arizona lost to Indianapolis 31–27 on the road Sunday.