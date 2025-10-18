SI

Packers' Flight to Play Cardinals in Arizona Delayed More Than Five Hours

Green Bay will reportedly have a tight turnaround Sunday afternoon.

Patrick Andres

The Packers will reportedly arrive late to Arizona.
The Packers will reportedly arrive late to Arizona. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Packers are hoping to maintain their lead in the NFC North with a win over the Cardinals on Sunday, but it appears their quest to play that game in the first place has hit a snag.

Green Bay's flight to Arizona for the game was delayed more than five hours Saturday by a mechanical issue in the team plane, according to a Saturday evening report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Pelissero reported that the Packers remain on the tarmac with kickoff scheduled for 1:25 p.m. MT Sunday.

Such delays are not unheard of in the NFL—for instance, the Jaguars weathered a lengthy storm delay after playing the Colts in January.

Green Bay is currently 3-1-1, and leads the Lions by percentage points in the NFC North race. The Packers beat the Bengals 27–18 Sunday after a bye week.

On the other hand, the Cardinals are last in the NFC West at 2-4. Arizona lost to Indianapolis 31–27 on the road Sunday.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

