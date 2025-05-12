Packers GM Addressed Jayden Reed's Role on Team With Agent After Drafting Two WRs
The Green Bay Packers made fortifying the wide receivers room a priority this offseason, walking away from the 2025 NFL draft with a pair of rookie receivers in Matthew Golden, who was selected in the first round, and Savion Williams, who was taken in the third round.
Such moves could certainly have been cause for concern among the team's preexisting group of wide receivers, but it seems general manager Brian Gutekunst has quickly nipped any perturbences in the bud.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gutekunst reached out to the agent of wide receiver Jayden Reed in order to discuss the team's plan at the position and ensure he knew his client would still remain as the team's top receiver.
The Packers hadn't taken a receiver in the first round of the NFL draft since 2002, when the team selected Javon Walker out of Florida State with the No. 22 pick. Golden was selected with pick No. 23 this year.
Reed, who Green Bay selected in the second round in 2023, is off to a strong start to his NFL career. Through two seasons, Reed has amassed 119 receptions, 1,650 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns, along with three rushing touchdowns.
Depth is at a premium when it comes to the wide receivers room in Green Bay, but it seems that, despite the addition of Golden and Williams, the Packers expect Reed to be their go-to guy throughout the year.