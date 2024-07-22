Packers GM Says Jordan Love Won’t Practice Until He Gets Contract Extension
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love will not participate in team practices until a new contract extension is finalized, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said Monday.
Gutekunst revealed that Love’s representation informed Green Bay of Love’s plans to stay off the field on Saturday. However, it is crucial to note this is not a typical holdout but rather a hold-in, a strategy used by NFL players to negotiate contracts while still reporting to training camp. Love remains in the Packers’ facility and will participate in meetings and other team activities outside of practice, per Gutekunst.
“I feel we’re close,” Gutekunst said of Love’s contract negotiations.
Gutekunst added that Love’s practice absence wasn’t “unexpected” and that he was hopeful Love wouldn’t “miss too much time.”
Love, 25, is entering a contract year and is expected to secure a lucrative extension after coming off a breakthrough campaign. The Utah State product threw for over 4,000 yards and recorded 32 touchdowns against 11 interceptions in 17 games last season, helping lead the Packers to an unlikely playoff berth in the post-Aaron Rodgers era.
Last offseason, the Packers decided against picking up Love’s fifth-year option and instead signed him to a one-year extension. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic recently predicted that Love’s new deal could be “in the ballpark of four years and $224 million.”