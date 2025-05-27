Packers Make New Proposal to Jaire Alexander Amid Offseason Trade Discussions
As the Green Bay Packers work their way through the offseason, conventional wisdom has been that cornerback Jaire Alexander will not be with the team when they suit up for the 2025 season. The two-time All-Pro has been one of the NFL's top corners when healthy, but he's played in just 14 regular season games over the last two seasons.
Alexander has two years remaining on a four-year, $84 million deal, and is set to make over $16.1 million this season. The team can save over $6 million by releasing him this offseason, and given his durability issues, it is little surprise that the possibility has been floated in recent months. His departure would leave a big gap at cornerback however, one that signee Nate Hobbs likely won't fill alone as primarily a slot defender. Green Bay also surprised football by waiting until the seventh-round of the 2025 NFL draft to take a cornerback (Tulane's Micah Robinson).
The Packers have been open to trade offers for Alexander, but there hasn't been much smoke about a potential deal, especially now that the draft has come and gone. The Athletic's Matt Schneidman reported Tuesday that the team is now working on another potential solution: a reworked deal with the former first-round pick.
So far, Alexander has not agreed to restructure his contract, according to the report, but he did participate in virtual offseason activities in April, and while he hasn't yet reported to Green Bay for on-site voluntary activities, defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley recently said he has daily contact with the talented corner.
Alexander's cap hit is a big drag on the Packers' financial flexibility, and his injuries have been a serious issue for the defense over the last few years. When healthy, he is a top-level cornerback, however, and without a ton of outside trade interest, a restructured deal that allows Alexander to prove himself in '25 could be the best thing for both sides.