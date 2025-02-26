Packers Open Trade Conversations Around Pro Bowl CB Jaire Alexander
The Green Bay Packers have opened up trade conversations around two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
The Packers are hoping to move Alexander for the "right price." He's played all seven of his NFL seasons with the Packers.
Alexander ended the 2024 season with a PCL injury that placed him on the injured reserve list for the postseason. He underwent surgery and is expected to return for the 2025 season, and now he might be playing for a different team. Reports came out earlier this month that the Packers were frustrated with Alexander being injured the last two seasons.
Limited to seven games due to injury last season, Alexander totaled 16 tackles with 15 of those being solo stops. He had one fumble recovery, two interceptions and one touchdown.
His two Pro Bowl seasons came in 2020 and '22. He posted career-high stats for tackles (56), solo tackles (43) and interceptions (five) in the latter season.