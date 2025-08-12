Packers' Jordan Love Will Undergo 'Little Procedure' on Left Thumb
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst shared on Tuesday that quarterback Jordan Love will undergo a "little procedure" on his left thumb for a ligament issue. There's hope that Love will return to practice next week, meaning he isn't expected to be out for long.
ESPN's Adam Schefter added that Love is fully expected to start for the Packers in Week 1 vs. the Lions, which is a highly anticipated matchup between the NFC North rivals. However, don't be surprised if Love's preseason is over as the Packers will likely be cautious with him before the regular season begins.
Love's thumb was taped up during Monday's practice. He injured the thumb during during Saturday's preseason game vs. the Jets when he was sacked. His thumb hit the defender's helmet.
Love only played in two drives during Saturday's game, completing just one pass out of five attempts for seven yards. Three other Packers quarterbacks saw more action during the game, including Malik Willis, Taylor Elgersma and Sean Clifford. The Packers will face the Colts in the preseason on Saturday.