Packers’ Josh Jacobs Reveals Why He Shut Down Approach From Chiefs in Free Agency
No longer a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, Josh Jacobs is gearing up for his first season with the Green Bay Packers after joining the organization in free agency on a four-year, $48 million deal.
Jacobs admitted to The Athletic's Dan Pompei that he did not want to leave the Raiders, where he'd spent the first five seasons of his NFL career, but ultimately joined the Packers after Las Vegas failed to match their contract offer in the offseason.
Green Bay wasn't the only organization looking to add Jacobs to the backfield mix during free agency. The 26-year-old told Pompei that the Kansas City Chiefs had expressed significant interest in him, though the interest wasn't mutual.
"They were trying to get me hard," Jacobs said of the Chiefs' approach in free agency. "But there was no way I was going there. I feel like once you are rivals with somebody, you have a genuine hate for them. I couldn’t see myself in that color. And besides, I never wanted to be the guy that joined the dominant team. I want to be the guy that beats the dominant team."
Jacobs also said that the New York Giants had offered him $3-4 million more than he's set to make in Green Bay, but he ultimately chose against moving out East.
Despite his time with the Raiders coming to a close, Jacobs made clear that his rivalry with the Chiefs will continue. Rather than join the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions, Jacobs opted to sign with the Packers, where he is set to be their No. 1 option out of the backfield.