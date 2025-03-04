SI

Packers, Kicker Brandon McManus Agree to Three-Year Contract Extension

McManus made 20 of his 21 field-goal attempts in 11 games last season for the Packers.

The Green Bay Packers have agreed to a three-year extension with veteran kicker Brandon McManus.
The Green Bay Packers and veteran kicker Brandon McManus have agreed to a three-year, $15.3 million contract extension, which includes a $5 million signing bonus, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McManus made 20 of his 21 field-goal attempts (95.2%) and all 30 of his extra points in the 2024 campaign, a year of resurgence for the 33-year-old.

McManus spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos but did not re-sign with the franchise following the 2022 season. In 2023, McManus made 30 of 37 field-goal attempts (81.1%) with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After bouncing around, McManus arrived in Green Bay last season and posted the highest field-goal percentage of his career, albeit in 11 games. The Packers are betting that McManus has once again found the form that has made him one of the league's top place kickers over the last decade.

