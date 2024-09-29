Matt LaFleur Freaked Out When He Didn’t Get a Timeout vs. Vikings
Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers were coming off two impressive team victories while Jordan Love was injured. Love returned in Week 4 and things immediately turned to... the opposite.
Love threw two interceptions, was seen limping, and the Vikings jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter. Everything that could go wrong, did.
On Green Bay's only touchdown drive of the half, Matt LaFleur's temper boiled over when he didn't get a timeout he was asking for. When officials finally blew the whistle they flagged LaFleur for unsportsmanlike conduct and he was forced to use the timeout anyway to avoid a 10-second runoff.
That's a very frustrated coach. But what do you expect when you're coaching against the buzzsaw that is Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings.