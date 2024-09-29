SI

Matt LaFleur Freaked Out When He Didn’t Get a Timeout vs. Vikings

Stephen Douglas

Matt LaFleur was furious when he didn’t get a timeout.
Matt LaFleur was furious when he didn’t get a timeout. /
In this story:

Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers were coming off two impressive team victories while Jordan Love was injured. Love returned in Week 4 and things immediately turned to... the opposite.

Love threw two interceptions, was seen limping, and the Vikings jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the second quarter. Everything that could go wrong, did.

On Green Bay's only touchdown drive of the half, Matt LaFleur's temper boiled over when he didn't get a timeout he was asking for. When officials finally blew the whistle they flagged LaFleur for unsportsmanlike conduct and he was forced to use the timeout anyway to avoid a 10-second runoff.

That's a very frustrated coach. But what do you expect when you're coaching against the buzzsaw that is Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings.

More From Around the NFL

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL