Packers' Matt LaFleur Argues With Lions Fan in Heated On-Field Confrontation
Before the NFC North clash between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football had even begun, a heated altercation had already broken out on the sidelines between Packers coach Matt LeFleur, a few of his players, and a Lions fan, who, per footage of the moment, was on the sidelines as part of the pregame ceremony.
In a clip shared on the Amazon Prime pregame show, a very angry-looking LeFleur walks over to the fan, appearing to tell him to "shut the f--- up." A few Green Bay players, including running back Josh Jacobs, eventually joined their coach as backup, but referees and other Green Bay staff intervened soon after.
Still, LeFleur looked quite upset; it's unclear what exactly the fan said, if anything, to get this kind of reaction out of the coach, though it looked like taunting.
Not the best way to start things off; LeFleur will most likely comment on the moment in the postgame presser.