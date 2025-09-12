Packers Provide Jayden Reed Update After WR Leaves Game With Shoulder Injury
Jayden Reed left the Packers game against the Commanders on the very first drive of the game. Reed caught a long pass from Jordan Love for a touchdown that was wiped out by a holding penalty.
Reed caught the ball and stuck his right arm out to brace his fall, but landed with his and safety Quan Martin's weight on top of him. The Packers quickly ruled Reed as questionable to return with what they're calling a shoulder injury.
The wide receiver was able to walk off the field under his own power, but his right arm hung at his side as he grasped at his shoulder in pain.
Reed, in his third season, had three catches for 45 yards in Week 1. Reed has been a consistent target for Love over the last two seasons and led the Packers in both receptions and touchdown catches.