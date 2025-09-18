Packers LT Says Team Can Go Undefeated: 'I Don't Really See Who Is Better Than Us'
After commanding wins over the Lions and the Commanders, the Packers sit at a cool 2-0 to start the 2025 season—with cheeseheads likely flying off the shelves in Green Bay at an unprecedented clip. Quarterback Jordan Love is playing like an MVP candidate, linebacker Micah Parsons looks like the best trade acquisition a team has made in years, and kicker Brandon McManus boasts a perfect extra point percentage with just one missed field goal to begin the campaign.
Wrap that all up in a bow, and Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker believes his team can go undefeated in 2025:
"The goal is to keep it going, he told reporters in the Green Bay locker room on Wednesday afternoon. "Because I think we can go undefeated, honestly."
It's quite the goal, especially when you factor in the fact that just one team in league history—the 1972 Miami Dolphins—have made it through the Super Bowl with a perfect season.
"I mean, personally, I feel like—I always tell people I felt like we could have went undefeated the past two seasons," Walker continued. "Like, we lost a lot of the games off a couple plays, but I feel like our offense has been playing so good and so disciplined, and our defense has been playing even better, and special teams has been playing great ... pound for pound, I look at these teams and I don't see who is better than us, honestly. That's why I can say that so confidently."
While it is certainly early for undefeated season talk, confidence is key if you want to make it happen. For now, Green Bay continues to get ready to head to Cleveland for their Week 3 matchup against the Browns. Kick off from Huntington Bank Field is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.
Here's to seeing if the Pack can get to 3-0.