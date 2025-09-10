Packers Re-Sign WR Christian Watson to Extension As He Rehabs From Torn ACL
The Packers are extending wide receiver Christian Watson on a one-year, $13.25 million deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.
The deal keeps the former 2022 second-round pick with the Packers through the 2026 season. Watson is in the final year of his rookie contract, and will now stay in Green Bay for another year, rather than becoming a free agent in 2026.
The extension also gives Watson some security as he recovers from the torn ACL he suffered at the end of the 2024 season. Watson is currently on the physically unable to perform list, and it is unclear when he will be ready to return to the field. Even when he comes back, it might take time for him to get back to full speed, so the extension will give him time to rehab and an opportunity to prove himself in 2026.
The speedy receiver out of North Dakota State compiled 29 catches for 620 yards and two touchdowns over 15 games last season. Over his career, he has notched 1,653 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has dealt with injuries in each season of his career so far, but has flashed his dynamic talent when healthy through his first three seasons. With Watson out to start the season, the Packers will rely on a variety of weapons, including Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Matthew Golden and Dontayvion Wicks.