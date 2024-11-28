What is the Packers' Record on Thanksgiving?
The Green Bay Packers might not be one of the NFL’s traditional Thanksgiving teams according to the current league schedule, they were a staple of the holiday way back in the day.
The Packers have played a whopping 37 times on Thanksgiving in their history, tied with the Bears for third all-time in league history. With both the Packers and Bears in action today, the number moves to 38.
Green Bay Packers Thanksgiving Day Record
The Packers record in those games is less than ideal, going 15-20-2 on the holiday. They are 2-2 in four games they’ve played over the past 15 years.
While the Packers most commonly played the Lions on Thanksgiving, the addition of a third game to the Thanksgiving slate over the past two decades has given Green Bay some more variety in opposition. Tonight, they host the Miami Dolphins.
The Packers beat the Lions 29-22 last year on Turkey Day. They head into Thursday’s game against the Dolphins as 3.5-point favorites.
Packers’ Year-by-Year Thanksgiving Game Results
Year
Opponent
Result
1923
Hammond Pros
W, 19-0
1924
Kansas City Blues
W, 17-6
1925
Pottsville Maroons
L, 31-0
1926
Frankford Yellowjackets
L, 20-14
1927
Frankford Yellowjackets
W, 17-9
1928
Frankford Yellowjackets
L, 2-0
1929
Frankford Yellowjackets
Tie, 0-0
1930
Frankford Yellowjackets
W, 25-7
1931
Providence Steamrollers
W, 38-7
1932
Brooklyn Dodgers
W, 7-0
1934
Chicago Cardinals
L, 6-0
1935
Chicago Cardinals
L, 9-7
1951
Detroit Lions
L, 52-35
1952
Detroit Lions
L, 48-24
1953
Detroit Lions
L, 34-15
1954
Detroit Lions
L, 28-24
1955
Detroit Lions
L, 24-10
1956
Detroit Lions
W, 24-20
1957
Detroit Lions
L, 18-6
1958
Detroit Lions
L, 24-14
1959
Detroit Lions
W, 24-17
1960
Detroit Lions
L, 23-10
1961
Detroit Lions
W, 17-9
1962
Detroit Lions
L, 26-14
1963
Detroit Lions
Tie, 13-13
1970
Dallas Cowboys
L, 16-3
1984
Detroit Lions
L, 31-28
1986
Detroit Lions
W, 44-40
1994
Dallas Cowboys
L, 42-31
2001
Detroit Lions
W, 29-27
2003
Detroit Lions
L, 22-14
2007
Detroit Lions
W, 37-26
2009
Detroit Lions
W, 34-12
2011
Detroit Lions
W, 27-15
2013
Detroit Lions
L, 40-10
2015
Chicago Bears
L, 17-13
2023
Detroit Lions
W, 29-22
2024
Miami Dolphins
???