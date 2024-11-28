SI

What is the Packers' Record on Thanksgiving?

Green Bay has played 37 times on Turkey Day, but have just 15 wins to show for it.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Green Bay Packers might not be one of the NFL’s traditional Thanksgiving teams according to the current league schedule, they were a staple of the holiday way back in the day.

The Packers have played a whopping 37 times on Thanksgiving in their history, tied with the Bears for third all-time in league history. With both the Packers and Bears in action today, the number moves to 38.

Green Bay Packers Thanksgiving Day Record

The Packers record in those games is less than ideal, going 15-20-2 on the holiday. They are 2-2 in four games they’ve played over the past 15 years.

While the Packers most commonly played the Lions on Thanksgiving, the addition of a third game to the Thanksgiving slate over the past two decades has given Green Bay some more variety in opposition. Tonight, they host the Miami Dolphins.

The Packers beat the Lions 29-22 last year on Turkey Day. They head into Thursday’s game against the Dolphins as 3.5-point favorites.

Packers’ Year-by-Year Thanksgiving Game Results

Year

Opponent

Result

1923

Hammond Pros

W, 19-0

1924

Kansas City Blues

W, 17-6

1925

Pottsville Maroons

L, 31-0

1926

Frankford Yellowjackets

L, 20-14

1927

Frankford Yellowjackets

W, 17-9

1928

Frankford Yellowjackets

L, 2-0

1929

Frankford Yellowjackets

Tie, 0-0

1930

Frankford Yellowjackets

W, 25-7

1931

Providence Steamrollers

W, 38-7

1932

Brooklyn Dodgers

W, 7-0

1934

Chicago Cardinals

L, 6-0

1935

Chicago Cardinals

L, 9-7

1951

Detroit Lions

L, 52-35

1952

Detroit Lions

L, 48-24

1953

Detroit Lions

L, 34-15

1954

Detroit Lions

L, 28-24

1955

Detroit Lions

L, 24-10

1956

Detroit Lions

W, 24-20

1957

Detroit Lions

L, 18-6

1958

Detroit Lions

L, 24-14

1959

Detroit Lions

W, 24-17

1960

Detroit Lions

L, 23-10

1961

Detroit Lions

W, 17-9

1962

Detroit Lions

L, 26-14

1963

Detroit Lions

Tie, 13-13

1970

Dallas Cowboys

L, 16-3

1984

Detroit Lions

L, 31-28

1986

Detroit Lions

W, 44-40

1994

Dallas Cowboys

L, 42-31

2001

Detroit Lions

W, 29-27

2003

Detroit Lions

L, 22-14

2007

Detroit Lions

W, 37-26

2009

Detroit Lions

W, 34-12

2011

Detroit Lions

W, 27-15

2013

Detroit Lions

L, 40-10

2015

Chicago Bears

L, 17-13

2023

Detroit Lions

W, 29-22

2024

Miami Dolphins

???

