Packers Suspend Romeo Doubs Amid Report of His Unhappiness With Role in Offense
The Green Bay Packers on Saturday announced a one-game suspension of wide receiver Romeo Doubs for "conduct detrimental to the team."
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said the following in a statement.
"Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend Romeo for this week's game," Gutekunst said. "His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action.
"While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team and we look forward to welcoming him back next week."
Doubs, 24, practiced on Wednesday, then missed Thursday's practice and was absent once again on Friday for what the team called "personal reasons." Team representatives, concerned about his well-being, showed up at his home to check on him. Coach Matt LaFleur labeled the young receiver "day-to-day" and expected him back at practice Friday, but that did not come to fruition. The team then listed him as doubtful for Sunday's game.
Doubs, as sources told Packers on SI, skipped practice because he was unhappy with his role in the team's offense.
Doubs, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, posted career-highs in targets, receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns in '23. Thus far in '24, Doubs ranks third on the Packers in targets (20), is tied for second in receptions (12) and is second in receiving yards (169).
Green Bay (2-2) takes on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5.