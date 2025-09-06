SI

Packers to Cautiously Play Micah Parsons Against Lions Sunday

Green Bay will reportedly deploy its new weapon vs. Detroit.

Patrick Andres

Packers fans will get their first taste of Micah Parsons Sunday. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Packers fans reportedly won't have to wait much longer to see their newest weapon in action.

Green Bay will play edge rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday against the Lions, according to a Saturday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Per Rapoport, Parsons—who is slowly working his way back into game shape—will not participate in "a full complement of plays."

The Packers acquired Parsons from the Cowboys on Aug. 28 in a stunning transaction, giving up two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in order to get him.

Parsons, 26, has been one of the most dominant players in football since Dallas drafted him 12th in 2021. He's made four Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams, and his 52.5 career sacks already rank in the top 30 among active players.

After playing Detroit, Green Bay is scheduled to host the Commanders on Thursday Night Football before visiting the Browns.

