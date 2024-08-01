Packers Training Camp Takeaways: Jordan Love Showing Command As a Leader
The 10th stop on my NFL training camp tour is Green Bay, where the Packers’ stock is up again, and in a very sustainable way. Here are my takeaways from a day in northeast Wisconsin …
• Jordan Love keeps getting better. The progress he’s made in setting protections, from where he was as a rookie, has been monumental. This summer, for the first time, the Packers are tasking him with play-calling in the two-minute offense. And he’s becoming more assertive as a leader, and showing real command with his teammates, which is another step he can take now that he’s signed an extension averaging $55 million per year.
• The young receiver group is exciting, and the guy who might be taking the biggest step forward is third-year man Romeo Doubs. His confidence and knowledge of the offense is apparent in how hard he’s running routes, and through the ball. And it’s an example of how a group of young receivers—Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed and Christian Watson—is competing. Those guys root for each other, but they all know that there are only so many snaps and touches to go around. Which has led to more competition, with guys such as Bo Melton and Grant DuBose fighting for spots down the depth chart.
• The secondary is one area where there should be competition. Opposite Jaire Alexander, former first-rounder Eric Stokes and second-year man Carrington Valentine have had strong offseasons, and their competition could carry into the season. At safety, rookies Javon Bullard and Evan Williams—coming from Georgia and Oregon, respectively—have shown high aptitude for the position, and are fighting for time next to Xavier McKinney, who should be a stabilizing force for first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.
• Speaking of Hafley, I’d expect a more attacking upfield look along the front on defense, with the edge rushers now having a hand on the ground. In particular, Rashan Gary, Devonte Wyatt and Kenny Clark look like players capable of being disruptive forces in Hafley’s scheme. And having that group’s been good for an offensive line that should be very solid on the left side, but has some questions to answer on the right, particularly at guard where first-rounder Jordan Morgan (a college tackle) and Sean Rhyan are competing.
• Finally, head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst have seen a deep, young, hungry team on the practice field—one that moves in lockstep, and has bought in to its coaching staff. It’s a long season, and these things don’t always stick, but the morale, confidence and overall vibe of the group’s been really good. And for what it’s worth, this is also probably the fastest team the Packers have had since before LaFleur arrived in 2019.