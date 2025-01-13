SI

Packers WR Romeo Doubs Helped to Locker Room After Slamming Head on Turf vs. Eagles

Doubs is being evaluated for a concussion after landing awkwardly on the back of his head.

Ryan Phillips

Romeo Doubs had to leave Green Bay's wild card matchup with the Eagles after hitting his head on the turf.
Romeo Doubs had a scary moment during the Green Bay Packers' wild-card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and had to be helped from the field.

Midway through the third quarter, the Packers trailed the Eagles 10-0 but were moving down the field into scoring position. They faced second-and-3 from Philadelphia 23-yard line when Jordan Love dropped back, rolled out and lobbed a ball to the end zone for Doubs. The 24-year-old went up for the ball in double coverage and suffered an ugly landing in which his head bounced off the turf.

Doubs was down for a while as his teammates gathered around him. Eventually he had to be helped from the field back to the locker room where he was evaluated for a concussion.

Given those scenes, it’s hard to see Doubs coming back to the game.

The pass was incomplete on the play, and the Packers were also hit with a holding penalty. They eventually finished the drive off with a field goal to get on the board and cut the Eagles' lead to 10-3.

Ryan Phillips
Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

