Packers WR Romeo Doubs Helped to Locker Room After Slamming Head on Turf vs. Eagles
Romeo Doubs had a scary moment during the Green Bay Packers' wild-card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and had to be helped from the field.
Midway through the third quarter, the Packers trailed the Eagles 10-0 but were moving down the field into scoring position. They faced second-and-3 from Philadelphia 23-yard line when Jordan Love dropped back, rolled out and lobbed a ball to the end zone for Doubs. The 24-year-old went up for the ball in double coverage and suffered an ugly landing in which his head bounced off the turf.
Video is below.
Doubs was down for a while as his teammates gathered around him. Eventually he had to be helped from the field back to the locker room where he was evaluated for a concussion.
Given those scenes, it’s hard to see Doubs coming back to the game.
The pass was incomplete on the play, and the Packers were also hit with a holding penalty. They eventually finished the drive off with a field goal to get on the board and cut the Eagles' lead to 10-3.