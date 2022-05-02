List of Green Bay Packers Draft Picks

From Devonte Wyatt to Samori Toure, here are the Green Bay Packers' 11 draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers drafted 11 players, including three receivers to that evolving group, during the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I think we've certainly added some competition. I think that was really important,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said after the draft. “Not the only position we added a lot of competition, but I think we're certainly very much of belief that competition's going to bring out the best and the cream's going to rise, and that's something that we needed to do and I think we accomplished that.”

Gutekunst also drafted three offensive linemen for a third consecutive year, led by UCLA’s Sean Rhyan as a third-round pick. Over the previous 25 years, the Packers had drafted only one other offensive lineman (Jason Spitz, 2006) in the third round.

“I think it's always important to us,” Gutekunst said of building the line, a group that lost Lucas Patrick (free agency), Billy Turner (cap-saving release) and Dennis Kelly (unsigned veteran) this offseason. “I think we've kind of committed to that as we've gone along. We've got some guys coming off injury. Our numbers were a little lower than they have been in the past coming into the draft. I'd like to be in 11 or 12. I think we were at nine, so we knew that we wanted to add to that room to create some competition and get the best out of it.”

Here are the 11 picks along with their all-star games.

Round 1: No. 22 (from LV) – Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia (Senior Bowl)

Round 1: No. 28 – Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia (Senior Bowl)

Round 2: No. 34 (from GB via DET) – Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State (Senior Bowl)

Round 3: No. 92 – Sean Rhyan, G/T, UCLA (true junior; no all-star game)

Round 4: No. 132 – Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada (Senior Bowl)

Round 4: No. 140 (compensatory) – Zach Tom, T/C/G, Wake Forest (East-West Shrine Game)

Round 5: No. 179 (from IND via DEN) – Kingsley Enagbare, LB, South Carolina (Senior Bowl)

Round 7: No. 228 (from CHI via HOU) – Tariq Carpenter, S/LB, Georgia Tech (Hula Bowl, Senior Bowl)

Round 7: No. 234 (from DEN via CLE via DET) – Jonathan Ford, DT, Miami (NFLPA Collegiate Bowl)

Round 7: No. 249 – Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State (redshirt junior; not eligible for all-star game)

Round 7: No. 258 (compensatory) – Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska (East-West Shrine Game)

