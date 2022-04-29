NFL Draft Day 2 Receivers Tracker: Packers Select Watson

Measureables: 6-0 1/8, 194. 10 hands. 4.49 40, 4.24 shuttle, 36 vertical.

Stats: Tolbert caught 64 passes for 1,085 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior and 82 passes for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior. His four-year totals: 178 receptions, 3,140 yards (17.6 average) and 22 touchdowns. He owns most of the school records.

Deeper Stats: According to PFF, he had eight drops (8.9 percent), averaged 7.1 YAC and had 16 receptions on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. The latter figure ranked sixth in the nation. His contested-catch rate was 44.4 percent. According to Sports Info Solutions, he averaged 27 missed tackles per 100 touches, No. 27 in the draft class, and was seventh with 10.9 yards per target.

Personal Touch: Tolbert was only a two-star recruit and was headed to an FCS school before his hometown school offered him late in the process. “I started playing kind of late, and I have been constantly learning even back during the spring," Tolbert told AL.com. "I’ve learned about different coverages and schemes team might play. I’ve also learned about reading defenses and just becoming a better wide receiver. I trained with some NFL guys over the summer and they just showed me some steps and other things I can work on to improve my game for this season.”

Tolbert impressed first-year coach Major Applewhite, the former Texas quarterback and Alabama assistant. “I talked to Jalen before I even met him in-person and he is a great human being,” Applewhite told AL.com. “As a coach, you relish the opportunities to coach great players with great attitudes. And sitting in the wide receiver room the last couple of years at Alabama, I had an opportunity to be around a guy like DeVonta Smith. And I see a lot of the same traits (in Tolbert), in terms of really wanting to learn the finer points.

“The devil’s in the details and trying to see these things — how did (Smith) look at this? How did (Henry) Ruggs do this … watching film, always being in there. It’s just a great sight to see, and it’s a wonderful blessing as a coordinator to have a guy who’s got skill, but also a desire to get better every day.”

He was a three-sport player in Mobile, Ala. “I think playing basketball and baseball really helped pave the way for me to further develop as a football player,” he told The Draft Network. “A lot of people don’t know that I didn’t actually start playing football until the 10th or 11th grade in high school. Playing basketball and baseball exposed me to a wide variety of skills that translated to the football field.

When you think about playing these sports, you have to high-point the ball in order to secure a rebound in basketball. You can’t let your opponent take the ball away. … You have to track the ball in baseball of course. Baseball teaches terrific hand-eye coordination. That little ball comes at you fast in the outfield.”

NFL Draft Bible Scouting Report: Tolbert possesses great speed and acceleration to eat up cushions and fly past defensive backs. He is sudden and nuanced in his releases off the line, allowing him to separate against press coverage if cornerbacks are unable to land their punch. Tolbert is best on vertical routes, where he can use his speed to get behind defenses in a hurry. Ball tracking is a strong suit of his, as he can adjust to off-target passes and attack the ball at the high point. After the catch, he attacks angles with his speed.