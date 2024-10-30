Panthers Announce Starting QB Between Bryce Young, Andy Dalton for Week 9 vs. Saints
The Carolina Panthers have had something of a quarterback carousel occurring throughout the 2024 season.
After starting the year with Bryce Young under center, the team benched the former No. 1 pick in favor of veteran backup Andy Dalton. A car accident resulted in a thumb injury for Dalton that kept him out of the game in Week 8, which saw Young move back into the starting role.
With a matchup against the division rival New Orleans Saints looming in Week 9, coach Dave Canales addressed the Panthers' quarterback situation once again. Canales told reporters Wednesday that although Dalton is healthy, it will be Young who starts on Sunday.
Young, 23, has made three starts this season and appeared in five games. He's completed 51 of 102 pass attempts for 523 yards and has thrown two touchdown passes and five interceptions this year. He had his best game of the season when returning to the starting role in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos when he threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were season bests.
Dalton will return to his role as the team's backup after making five starts and leading the team to its only win. He completed 66.3% of his passes and threw seven touchdowns and six picks.
At 1–7 and the playoffs a complete afterthought, it makes sense for Carolina to continue working on Young's development, considering the extensive draft capital they used to secure him atop the 2023 draft. He'll get another opportunity on Sunday, though he'll be without the team's leading receiver Diontae Johnson who was traded to the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.