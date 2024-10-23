Panthers to Start Bryce Young vs. Broncos As Andy Dalton Recovers From Car Accident
The Carolina Panthers are handing the keys back to their franchise quarterback.
Panthers coach Dave Canales announced Wednesday that Young will start the Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Mile High Stadium. The decision comes one day after quarterback Andy Dalton and his family got into a car accident in the Charlotte area. Dalton suffered a sprained thumb in the wreck.
"Bryce will be playing this week for us," Canales said. "We'll be evaluating Andy day-to-day going into this weekend to see if we can get him up as the [backup quarterback] on Sunday.
Caneles also did confirm that Dalton and everyone else involved in the car accident on Tuesday is O.K.
Young, the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL draft, will start his first game since Week 2. Over four appearances (two starts) this season, the 23-year-old quarterback has completed 56.9% of his pass attempts for 299 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions—adding up to a 49.5 passer rating.
Dalton started the Panthers' last five games, going 1–4 while throwing for 989 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions and notching an 82.0 passer rating.
The Panthers' tilt against the Broncos is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET in Denver.