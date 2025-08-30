SI

Panthers Bring Back Hunter Renfrow As Jalen Coker Heads to Injured Reserve

Carolina is tweaking its wide receiver corps.

Patrick Andres

Hunter Renfrow will get another shot with the Panthers.
Hunter Renfrow will get another shot with the Panthers. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow's free agency didn't last long.

Four days after cutting him, the Panthers are bringing back Renfrow and adding him to their active roster, according to a Saturday morning report from ESPN's Adam Schefter later confirmed by the team. The move, per Schefter, corresponds to Carolina putting wide receiver Jalen Coker on the injured reserve.

Renfrow, 29, has not played in the NFL since 2023. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021, when he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards on a 10-win Raiders team. As Schefter noted, Renfrow is familiar with the Carolinas, having been born in Myrtle Beach and played collegiately for Clemson.

Coker, on the other hand, is coming off a solid rookie season after going undrafted out of Holy Cross—catching 32 passes for 478 yards.

The Panthers, looking to shake off a run of six consecutive 10-loss seasons, will open their 2025 campaign on Sunday against the Jaguars.

