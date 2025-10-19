Panthers' Bryce Young Exits Jets Game Early With Ankle Injury
The Panthers played the Jets in Week 7 at Metlife Stadium. It went pretty well for the first three quarters, as Carolina was able to handle the NFL's last winless squad without too much trouble and entered the fourth quarter with a 13-3 lead.
Unfortunately the good times did not last. After a drive late in the third quarter ended on a sack, Panthers QB Bryce Young was seen heading off the field and into the locker room, limping just a bit on the broadcast. A few minutes later the team announced he was questionable to return with an ankle injury before ruling him out entirely. He was relieved by Andy Dalton.
It was hard to see what happened in the moment, but replays afterwards showed that Young appeared to take a cleat to the ankle from Jets defender Jowon Briggs.
A painful-looking sequence, to be sure.
Young was playing fairly well against the Jets to that point. He completed 15 of 25 passes for 138 yards and the game's sole touchdown before getting injured. It's not setting the world on fire, but the young quarterback was helping his team take care of business against a bad squad.
Hopefully the ankle injury isn't too serious for Young. In the meantime, Dalton will be entrusted to protect the lead and make sure the Panthers exit Week 7 with a winning record of 4-3.