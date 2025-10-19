SI

Panthers' Bryce Young Exits Jets Game Early With Ankle Injury

Liam McKeone

Bryce Young left Sunday's game early due to injury.
Bryce Young left Sunday's game early due to injury. / Fox Sport
In this story:

The Panthers played the Jets in Week 7 at Metlife Stadium. It went pretty well for the first three quarters, as Carolina was able to handle the NFL's last winless squad without too much trouble and entered the fourth quarter with a 13-3 lead.

Unfortunately the good times did not last. After a drive late in the third quarter ended on a sack, Panthers QB Bryce Young was seen heading off the field and into the locker room, limping just a bit on the broadcast. A few minutes later the team announced he was questionable to return with an ankle injury before ruling him out entirely. He was relieved by Andy Dalton.

It was hard to see what happened in the moment, but replays afterwards showed that Young appeared to take a cleat to the ankle from Jets defender Jowon Briggs.

A painful-looking sequence, to be sure.

Young was playing fairly well against the Jets to that point. He completed 15 of 25 passes for 138 yards and the game's sole touchdown before getting injured. It's not setting the world on fire, but the young quarterback was helping his team take care of business against a bad squad.

Hopefully the ankle injury isn't too serious for Young. In the meantime, Dalton will be entrusted to protect the lead and make sure the Panthers exit Week 7 with a winning record of 4-3.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL