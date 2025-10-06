Panthers' Comeback Started With Bryce Young Hitting Cameraman in Head With Bad Pass
The Panthers beat the Dolphins 27-24 in Week 5. Carolina trailed 17-7 late in the second quarter, but ended the game on a 20-7 run to win for the second time in three weeks.
The turning point of the game may have actually been an incomplete pass late in the first half as Bryce Young threw a ball out of bounds that actually hit a cameraman in the head and knocked his hat off. While some people noted Young's amused reaction to the failed play, the Panthers kicked a field goal on the very next play to head into halftime down just seven points.
Maybe it was Young's ability to keep things loose that helped him lead the Panthers on two fourth quarter drives that totaled 169 yards and gave his team the lead on both with the second being a game-winning touchdown pass to rookie tight end Mitchell Evans.
Young finished with two touchdown passes and 198 passing yards. While he's still not stuffing the stat sheet, he's forcing people to pay attention. Otherwise they might get hit in the head with a football.