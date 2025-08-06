Panthers' Jaycee Horn Misses Wednesday Practice After Car Accident
Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn is not practicing Wednesday after his involvement in a car accident outside of Bank of America Stadium, the Panthers told reporters Wednesday morning.
"No one involved was transported for medical attention," Carolina writer Joe Person of The Athletic wrote. "But Horn will not practice today."
While Horn seems alright, it was doubtlessly a frightening moment for Panthers fans. The South Carolina product and son of four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Joe Horn is coming off a Pro Bowl season, the first of his four-year career; his 68 combined and 49 solo tackles were a career high.
The Panthers are scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns Friday in the preseason opener for both teams. Carolina is looking to snap a streak of six straight seasons with 10 or more losses in its 30th anniversary season.
In regular-season play, the Panthers will open their campaign against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.