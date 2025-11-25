Panthers Player Dramatically Dove Off the Field to Avoid a Penalty vs. 49ers
Some heads-up thinking from Tershawn Wharton prevented the Panthers from taking a costly penalty on the opening drive of Monday’s game against the 49ers.
With San Francisco marching down field, Carolina tried to make some subs, but ended up with an extra man on the field. Wharton noticed the Panthers had 12 defenders, and took it upon himself to correct the mistake. Before Purdy could snap the ball and get a free play for the Niners, Wharton bolted for the sideline and dove off the field of play.
Have a look at the 6’1”, 280-pound defensive lineman booking it for the sideline and successfully diving off the field to avoid a flag:
Unfortunately for Wharton, his efforts were all for naught, as Brian Robinson picked up a first down on the ensuing second-and-two play with a four-yard rush. The Niners then punched in a touchdown a few plays later to take an early 7–0 lead.
Still, Wharton deserves at least some recognition for the effort he displayed to avoid the flag, which would’ve been a five-yard penalty.