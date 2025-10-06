Panthers RB Rico Dowdle Had Cheeky Message for Cowboys Ahead of Week 6 Reunion
Rico Dowdle led all NFL rushers with a staggering 206-yard performance during the Panthers' win over the Dolphins in Week 5. It was the most rushing yards he's recorded in a single game in his career, and he didn't even play the full game, forced to exit early after experiencing cramping.
Dowdle has been making the most of his opportunities throughout his career, and with Chuba Hubbard sidelined with an injury, he did so once again against Miami. He'll be looking to stay hot after his first career 200-yard game, and with a matchup against his former team looming, Dowdle is feeling plenty confident.
Carolina will take on the Cowboys in Week 6, where Dowdle spent the first five years of his NFL career. Ahead of the reunion against his old team, Dowdle offered a bold message to Dallas.
"They got to buckle up," Dowdle said, via ESPN. "I think they know for sure. They didn't keep me there for five years for no reason."
Dowdle played a total of 56 games for the Cowboys, but didn't get an opportunity to start until 2024. He started 15 games last year and had a career-high 1,079 rushing yards and scored five total touchdowns. Despite his strong showing last year, Dallas elected to let him walk in free agency and bring in former Broncos second-round pick Javonte Williams, who has been excellent in 2025.
"They know I'm a violent runner," Dowdle added. "I'm looking forward to getting to the second level on them. They've just got to buckle up."
Now, with the Cowboys set to visit Bank of America Stadium, Dowdle hopes to remind them just how dangerous he is with the ball in his hand.