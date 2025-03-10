Panthers Sign Vikings Linebacker Patrick Jones II After His Career-Best Season
The Carolina Panthers have agreed on a contract with Minnesota Vikings edge rusher Patrick Jones II on a two-year deal worth up to $20 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Monday.
The linebacker has spent his entire four-year career in Minnesota. Last season, he played in 15 games and completed a career-high seven sacks and 39 tackles. He also had his first forced fumble, and had more career-highs with 12 quarterback hits and nine tackles for loss.
During his whole career in Minnesota, Jones tallied 105 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.
Jones will play alongside Jadeveon Clowney (5.5 sacks) and D.J. Wonnum (four sacks). Wonnum was Jones's former teammate in Minnesota as Wonnum just signed a two-year deal with the Panthers last offseason following four years with the Vikings. Clowney will also be entering his second season in Carolina.