Panthers' Xavier Legette Apologizes to Fans After Being Ejected From Preseason Game
During the Browns–Panthers preseason game on Friday night, Carolina receiver Xavier Legette and Cleveland safety Rayshawn Jenkins were both ejected in the first quarter after a scuffle.
The fight ensued after Legette blocked Jenkins during a Panthers run attempt in the first quarter. It's unclear what caused the beginning of the scuffle, but Legette appeared to throw a punch or two at Jenkins, who in turn held the Carolina receiver by the face mask. Legette's helmet flew off in the process. Whistles blew, and the two players were ejected.
Shortly after the ejection, Legette posted an apology to Panthers fans on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Panthers nation I apologize It [won't] happen again," Legette wrote with exclamation point emojis. "i appreCiate youu all."
The second-year Panthers player really wanted to make sure the Panthers fanbase understood he wouldn't act out like this on the field again. We'll see if tempers flare again this season for Legette or Jenkins.