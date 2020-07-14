AllPanthers
53 Men: WR Seth Roberts Player Profile

Schuyler Callihan

WR Seth Roberts

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 195 lbs

College: West Alabama

NFL stats: 179 receptions, 2,097 yards, 15 TD's

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

With guys like D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel, and Robby Anderson on the roster, Roberts will likely play a situational role and be a sub off the bench. He hasn't put up the numbers to be a potential starter, but can be a serviceable backup. He's posted similar numbers that Curtis Samuel puts up, but has been known to have a case of the drops. If he can overcome that, he'll gain more trust from Teddy Bridgewater and the coaching staff.

Analysis:

Roberts is the perfect guy to add depth to the Panthers wide receiving corps. He is someone who will bring size and can be a possession receiver, which is something Carolina needs. However, he is far away from being a reliable guy in that aspect. Expect to see Roberts' role and usage increase as the season moves along. He's the best bet to be the No. 4 receiver and if he can piece together the best season of his career, lookout - teams in the NFC South don't want to see a fourth receiver emerge in Carolina.

Todd Karpovich of Ravens Country on Sports Illustrated also chipped in some analysis, "Roberts is a hard-nosed, durable player that is not afraid to block for the running game. He can also be used in the slot or outside. He has appeared in at least 15 games each of the past five seasons. Roberts will be ready to play a bigger role of there are injuries. His work ethic will endear him to coaches." 

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Some may consider Seth Roberts a borderline lock, but I'm going all-in here. There's a lot to like about Roberts' game and he brings six years of experience to the table, making him the most seasoned player at the position. 

What type of season do you expect from Seth Roberts? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

