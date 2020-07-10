AllPanthers
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

53 Men: RB Mike Davis Player Profile

Schuyler Callihan

RB Mike Davis

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 221 lbs

College: South Carolina

NFL stats: 247 carries, 849 yards, 5 TD's

Depth Chart Projection: Backup/3rd string

Behind Christian McCaffrey there is a lack of depth and experience. However, Mike Davis appears to be the guy in prime position to to assume the role of RB2. He has more touches and game experience than any of the other backs listed behind McCaffrey and behind this offensive line, he could have the best year of his career. Maybe.

Analysis:

I've never been sold on Mike Davis being the team's No. 2 back as he has struggled for much of his NFL career. He did have a decent season in 2018 with Seattle rushing for 514 yards and four touchdowns on 112 carries. Outside of that however, he is only averaging roughly 2.6 yards per carry. That just simply isn't going to get the job done. If Davis truly wants to cement himself as McCaffrey's backup, he needs to produce at a much higher level than we are use to seeing.

53-Man Roster Status: Borderline Lock

I would like to think that Davis can easily earn his way onto the 53-man roster, but with Reggie Bonnafon and Jordan Scarlett also in the mix, you just never know. Undrafted free agent Rodney Smith is also a very intriguing player that could be added to the mix as well. Davis hasn't proven to be a reliable back, which could put him in the balances. 

What type of season do you expect from Mike Davis? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Russell Okung Just Bridging the Gap to Greg Little?

Is Greg Little the future at left tackle for the Panthers?

Schuyler Callihan

If Bridgewater Struggles, Then What?

What will the Panthers do if Teddy Bridgewater has a down year?

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers RB Reggie Bonnafon will have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey can have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Dennis Daley Provides Depth For Panthers O-Line

The second-year lineman started nine games last year

Jason Hewitt

Teddy Bridgewater Favored to Throw More TDs than Cam Newton

Oddsmakers favor Carolina's new starting quarterback to throw more passing TDs than their former MVP Cam Newton in 2020.

Jack Duffy

National Media Continues to Offer Bridgewater High Praise

Bridgewater was recently lauded for his electric personality and immense leadership that he will bring to Carolina in 2020.

Jack Duffy

by

RFH958

53 Men: QB Will Grier Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers QB Will Grier could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

Is 2020 a Make-or-Break Season for Curtis Samuel?

The Panthers fourth year receiver is entering the final year of his rookie deal

Schuyler Callihan

by

Reg100

Predicting 3 Panthers Poised to Earn First-Time Pro Bowl Honors in 2020

These guys are looking to have big seasons this fall for the Panthers

Schuyler Callihan

by

TheHunter1685