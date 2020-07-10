53 Men: RB Mike Davis Player Profile

RB Mike Davis

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 221 lbs

College: South Carolina

NFL stats: 247 carries, 849 yards, 5 TD's

Depth Chart Projection: Backup/3rd string

Behind Christian McCaffrey there is a lack of depth and experience. However, Mike Davis appears to be the guy in prime position to to assume the role of RB2. He has more touches and game experience than any of the other backs listed behind McCaffrey and behind this offensive line, he could have the best year of his career. Maybe.

Analysis:

I've never been sold on Mike Davis being the team's No. 2 back as he has struggled for much of his NFL career. He did have a decent season in 2018 with Seattle rushing for 514 yards and four touchdowns on 112 carries. Outside of that however, he is only averaging roughly 2.6 yards per carry. That just simply isn't going to get the job done. If Davis truly wants to cement himself as McCaffrey's backup, he needs to produce at a much higher level than we are use to seeing.

53-Man Roster Status: Borderline Lock

I would like to think that Davis can easily earn his way onto the 53-man roster, but with Reggie Bonnafon and Jordan Scarlett also in the mix, you just never know. Undrafted free agent Rodney Smith is also a very intriguing player that could be added to the mix as well. Davis hasn't proven to be a reliable back, which could put him in the balances.

