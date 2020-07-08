53 Men: RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile

RB Christian McCaffrey

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 205 lbs

College: Stanford

NFL stats: 623 carries, 2,920 yards, 24 TD's, 303 receptions, 2,523 yards, 15 rec TD's.

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

There may not be another position more locked up than McCaffrey is as the starting running back. As long as McCaffrey is at Carolina, he will be the feature back and there won't be much competition. That's not to discredit the other backs, but more of a compliment to CMC's unreal ability.

Analysis:

Christian McCaffrey has taken the league by storm and has shot up fantasy draft boards becoming the No. 1 player in most fantasy drafts. He is a dynamic force that can be an elite player in the rushing game and the passing game. There's not too many out there like him and for the Panthers to see much success in 2020, McCaffrey has to be the center of the offense. The Panthers will go as far as McCaffrey takes them. If offensive coordinator Joe Brady uses him correctly and carefully, we could see McCaffrey be in the MVP conversation.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Does much need to be said here? There is not one running back on the Panthers' roster that can outplay McCaffrey, let alone three backs.

