53 Men: QB Will Grier Player Profile

Schuyler Callihan

QB Will Grier

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 220 lbs

College: West Virginia

NFL stats: 28/52 228 yards, 0 TD's, 4 INT's.

Depth Chart Projection: Backup

The first impression of Will Grier for Panthers fans was not a splendid one. He struggles in his two starts, but to be fair, he had little to no support. Heading into his second year in the league, he still needs more time to develop before he can become a potential starting quarterback. Having Teddy Bridgewater around should do a lot in helping Grier's development both on the field and in the film room.

Analysis:

Grier isn't a bust...yet. He only played in 1.5 games and was hindered by a well below average offensive line and a receiving corps that really struggled down the stretch. Arm strength is Grier's biggest knock, but his touch on deep balls compensates for not having a cannon for an arm. At West Virginia, he excelled at the quick passing game and making downfield throws to his biggest playmakers. The intermediate passing game is where he tends to make mistakes. He can be a little bit of a gambler at times, but often times makes the right decisions. Heading into year two, I believe we will see more of the Will Grier that we saw in college compared to what we saw in 2019.

53-Man Roster Status: Borderline Lock

When you draft a quarterback in the third round, it's almost unheard of to cut him after only playing in 1.5 games. The Panthers invested in him and even with the addition of P.J. Walker, I don't believe the front office wants to give up all hope on him just yet.

What type of season do you expect from Will Grier? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

