53 Men: WR D.J. Moore Player Profile

WR D.J. Moore

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 215 lbs

College: Maryland

NFL stats: 142 receptions, 1,963 yards, 6 TD's

Depth Chart Projection: Go-to option, starter

Moore returns as the team's leading receiver and if healthy, could make a case to be one of the top receivers in the NFC South division alongside Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, Mike Evans, and Chris Godwin.

Analysis:

The fact that D.J. Moore posted the numbers he did a year ago with Kyle Allen and Will Grier at quarterback are amazing. To think what he could have done with Cam Newton for a full season is mind-boggling. He has all the tools needed to be a star in this league and become one of the best in the game at his position. If there's one knock on him, it's that he doesn't score enough. Only six touchdowns in two seasons isn't going to cut it. If he can boost those numbers, he'll be right up there with some of the very best in the game.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Moore's rookie deal will end at the conclusion of the 2021 season and should he post solid numbers once again in 2020, I'd be willing to bet the Panthers get ahead of negotiating a contract extension.

