53 Men: WR Curtis Samuel Player Profile

WR Curtis Samuel

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 195 lbs

College: Ohio State

NFL stats: 108 receptions, 1,236 yards, 11 TD's

Depth Chart Projection: No. 2 WR, starter.

Samuel has done well in his role in playing second fiddle to D.J. Moore over the last two seasons, but now it's time for him to step it up a notch. He is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, so there is a lot to play for. Even with the addition of Robby Anderson, Samuel makes the most sense as the team's No. 2 option in the passing game.

Analysis:

I'm predicting a huge year for Samuel and it couldn't come at a better time as he enters the last year of his contract. Joe Brady's offense fits right in with Samuel's game and his ability to stretch the field. I believe you will see not only his receptions and yards increase, but his targets per game as well. He can become a real threat in this offense if given the opportunity. Joe Brady is a pretty smart guy, so I don't think it will take him long to figure out how to get Samuel involved on a weekly basis.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Making the roster isn't something Samuel should be worried about. He's proven himself as an NFL wide receiver and is only getting better. It's more about what is his ceiling than it is about him making the 53-man roster.

