53 Men: WR Robby Anderson Player Profile

WR Robby Anderson

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 190 lbs

College: Temple

NFL stats: 207 receptions, 3,059 yards, 20 TD's

Depth Chart Projection: No. 2B, starter.

The Panthers have two really good options in the passing game with D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel, but that wasn't enough for the front office. They knew they had to add one more explosive threat to be able to score with the other teams in the division, which explains the signing of Robby Anderson. Now, the Panthers have an extremely deep receiving corps and each of the top three guys have No. 1 wide receiver qualities in them to some extent.

Analysis:

Anderson's impact will be felt immediately and he's already developing a strong connection with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on and off the field. Having Anderson in the fold will open up even more of the field to D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel. Anderson is the kind of guy that can hit for big at any moment and trust me, he will make defenses play if they try to go man coverage on him with no safety over the top. If Anderson can become a better receiver in space and in the underneath game, it will take his game to the next level.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

There's no question Anderson will make the cut. The bigger question is, will he be worth extending if he has a big season in 2020? Considering that he is only on a two-year deal, this may be something the Panthers will want to look into.

Previous "53 Men" projections

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

What type of season do you expect from Robby Anderson? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.