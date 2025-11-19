Pass Catchers Dominate Top 10 Ranked NFL Rookies Through Week 11
For rookies, it’s certainly not the year of the quarterback. While one made our rankings, the class has been underwhelming as Cam Ward has struggled, and Tyler Shough has barely played. Then there’s Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in Cleveland, neither of which have made a winning impact.
But the class has stars, primarily ones who catch passes. The tight end position was strong last year, led by the Raiders’ All-Pro Brock Bowers, and it’s once again a quality position. However, no group has been better than the receivers, who top our chart with a pair of dynamic talents in the NFC South.
Through 11 weeks, both Tetairoa McMillan and Emeka Egbuka have proven dominant forces for any age, ranking within the top 12 of all wideouts in receiving yardage.
So let’s dive into this installment of our rookie rankings.
10. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots
Previous ranking: N/A
Henderson has started to take on a bigger workload in New England, and he’s showing why coach Mike Vrabel should continue leaning into his fellow Buckeye. The second-round pick has 492 rushing yards on 4.9 yards per carry with five touchdowns, while also ranking 20th in rushing yards over expectation (RYOE) at +62 despite having only 100 carries.
With the Patriots at 9–2, Henderson is going to have crucial carries in the upcoming weeks after gaining 339 rushing yards over the past four weeks.
9. Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders
Previous ranking: N/A
The Commanders haven’t had many bright spots this year after a surprise trip to the NFC title game, but Croskey-Merritt is one. The seventh-round pick out of Arizona has been a jitterbug in the Washington backfield, rushing for 498 yards to rank 23rd in the league.
With Jayden Daniels out due to an elbow injury, expect offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to lean on Croskey-Merritt even more.
8. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Chargers
Previous ranking: 8
Gadsden had a slow start while trying to find his way on the field, but the Syracuse product has been fantastic for the Chargers, becoming a nice complement to slot receiver Ladd McConkey. Gadsden has caught 29 passes on 38 targets for 451 yards and two touchdowns.
After six years without a suitable replacement for Antonio Gates, Gadsden might be the man.
7. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns
Previous ranking: 4
Judkins entered the NFL in a crowded backfield, competing for snaps with veteran Jerome Ford and fellow rookie Dylan Sampson. However, Judkins has emerged as the top option, rushing for 620 yards to lead all rookies.
While his 3.9 yards per carry average isn’t ideal, he’s been a workhorse with 157 carries across nine games, while also rushing for 294 yards against stacked boxes (eight-plus defenders), the most in football.
6. Jacob Parrish, CB, Buccaneers
Previous ranking: N/A
Parrish has done an excellent job stepping in as a Day 1 corner for the Buccaneers, locking down the slot.
The former Kansas State star has played 309 slot snaps while posting a grade of 66.0 on Pro Football Focus, 37th of 108 corners. He’s allowed only 294 yards against, the 51st-most in the NFL. Not bad for a rookie playing 67% of the defensive snaps.
5. Carson Schwesinger, LB, Browns
Previous ranking: 6
Schwesinger is playing elite football. Period. The UCLA product has been phenomenal in all phases, recording two interceptions, 1.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, 85 total tackles and playing 96% of the defensive snaps.
While little has gone right for the Browns outside of Myles Garrett’s 15 sacks, Cleveland’s rookies are excellent, with Schwesinger having All-Pro potential.
4. Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants
Previous ranking: 10
Dart is a tough long-term evaluation because the Giants will have a new coach in 2026 after firing Brian Daboll, and the team is without its two top weapons, receiver Malik Nabers and fellow rookie running back Cam Skattebo. Still, Dart has started seven games (playing in nine) and thrown for 1,417 yards and 10 touchdowns against three interceptions while also rushing for 317 yards and another seven scores.
New York is in the midst of another long campaign with a rebuild on the horizon, but the Giants appear to have found their quarterback.
3. Tyler Warren, TE, Colts
Previous ranking: 2
Last year, Bowers was a first-team All-Pro, taking the mantle from veterans George Kittle and Travis Kelce. This year, it’s Warren entering the conversation with the elites. The first-round pick from Penn State has 50 receptions for 617 yards, ranking behind only Trey McBride and Kelce in those categories.
With the Colts at 8–2, Warren will have a chance to show his stuff on a national stage with the playoffs on the horizon.
2. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers
Previous ranking: 1
Egbuka has been a star all year for Tampa Bay, which has one of the league’s top draft classes under general manager Jason Licht. With Mike Evans, Jalen McMillan and Chris Godwin all missing a lot of time this year, the rookie has 45 receptions for 717 yards and six touchdowns, with the yardage ranking 12th.
Egbuka dropped a spot in the rankings because he’s gone relatively cold over the past five weeks, posting 60 receiving yards only once in a game.
1. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers
Previous ranking: 3
McMillan is already one of the league’s best receivers, and his presence is helping the Panthers stunningly compete for a playoff spot. Carolina is 6–5, and McMillan is the only legitimate receiving threat, notching 54 receptions for 748 yards (sixth-best in the league) and four scores.
How important has McMillan been for the Panthers? If you combine the yardage of every other Carolina receiver, including Xavier Legette, Brycen Tremayne, Jalen Coker, Hunter Renfrow, Jimmy Horn Jr. and David Moore, they have 675 receiving yards, 73 fewer than McMillan.