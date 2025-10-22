Giants’ Dynamic Duo Among Top 10 Ranked NFL Rookies
Through seven weeks, we’re starting to see which rookies are the best of their crop.
Unlike many years, the 2025 conversation isn’t dominated by quarterbacks. In fact, No. 1 pick Cam Ward isn’t on the list as he’s struggled to get much going with the one-win Titans, a team already on their second coach.
Additionally, there’s not a fantastic edge rusher or a left tackle taking the league by storm, especially with Chiefs tackle Josh Simmons away from Kansas City for personal reasons. However, there are a slew of pass catchers and a trio of running backs worthy of the list, along with one quarterback who found his way onto it at No. 10.
But let’s start at the top, where Tampa Bay once again has a homegrown stud on the perimeter.
1. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers
Previous ranking: 1
Egbuka hasn’t just been good by a rookie’s standard; he’s been great by anybody’s.
The 23-year-old has been a revelation for the Buccaneers, especially with the injuries to fellow wideouts Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan. Often Baker Mayfield’s top target, Egbuka has been awesome, with 31 catches for 527 yards (ranking sixth) and five touchdowns.
Considering Godwin is coming off a dislocated ankle, Evans has a concussion and McMillan has missed all of 2025 thus far with a neck ailment, Egbuka’s role is only going to increase. Through seven weeks, Egbuka played 80% of the offensive snaps and is leading the team in catches, yards and touchdowns.
To this point, it’s hard to argue against Egbuka being the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
2. Tyler Warren, TE, Colts
Previous ranking: 4
Last year, Raiders rookie Brock Bowers earned first-team All-Pro honors for tight ends. We might see the same fate for Warren.
The Colts selected Warren with the No. 14 pick, and he’s become the focal point of the passing attack. Indianapolis leads the league at 33.1 points per game, and Warren is the top pass catcher with 33 receptions on 45 targets for 439 yards. The yardage total is tops for all tight ends and 16th across the NFL.
With Daniel Jones having a renaissance for the Colts, Indianapolis has become one of the league’s best stories, and Warren is a key part of it. The Penn State product has caught 73.3% of his targets while posting 22 first downs and an impressive 13.3 yards per reception.
3. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers
Previous ranking: 2
Not only has McMillan been excellent in his debut with the Panthers, but he’s also been consistent.
McMillan, 22, has proven worthy of his top-10 status, catching 30 passes for 413 yards and two touchdowns. The former Arizona star ranks 20th in receiving yardage, notching at least 60 yards in four games this year. He’ll be the star target for Andy Dalton, who will replace Bryce Young due to the quarterback’s high ankle sprain.
McMillan’s play has been made all the more impressive by his surroundings. Carolina’s second-best receiver is 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette, who has only 17 catches and 142 yards on 31 targets.
4. Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns
Previous ranking: 9
Judkins has been another find for Cleveland in this draft, giving Browns fans a reason to believe in the future.
In six games, Judkins rushed for 467 yards on 4.3 yards per carry, the former number ranking 11th in the NFL. The second-round pick out of Ohio State has also notched five touchdowns while totaling four games of at least 80 rushing yards, including a career-best 110 yards in Week 5 against the Vikings in England.
With Cleveland trying to break in third-round rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, expect Judkins to get plenty of action over the final 10 weeks.
5. Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants
Previous ranking: N/A
Skattebo has become a cult hero in New York, loved for his head-banging toughness.
Still, Skattebo would be just another fun player if not for the talent that comes along with the persona. Taken in the fourth round from Arizona State, the 215-pound bowling ball has rushed for 398 yards and five touchdowns on 4.1 yards per carry while also catching 23 of his 30 targets for 189 yards and another score.
While the Giants haven’t found a ton of success at 2–5, they appear to have nailed this draft class between Dart, Skattebo and first-round edge rusher Abdul Carter, who has eight quarterback hits, albeit with only a half-sack.
6. Carson Schwesinger, LB, Browns
Previous ranking: 5
Schwesinger has been a constant on the Browns’ defense, showing up in coverage, against the run or in the backfield.
In seven games, Schwesinger has 59 tackles (24 solo) with four tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and a sack. He’s also played 96% of the snaps, helping fill in for the injured Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
The first pick of the second round out of UCLA, Schwesinger appears to be another star on a defense already featuring reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and star corner Denzel Ward.
7. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders
Previous ranking: N/A
Going into the season, Jeanty was the overwhelming betting favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, which would give the Raiders their first such winner in franchise history.
While Jeanty still has time to earn that honor, it feels increasingly unlikely. Las Vegas is 2–5 going into its bye week, and the No. 5 pick has done little to help the Raiders avoid that fate. In seven games, Jeanty has rushed for at least 80 yards only twice, including a singular 100-yard effort, coming in Week 4 against the Bears in defeat.
With tight end Brock Bowers, receiver Jakobi Meyers and left tackle Kolton Miller all missing time, Jeanty hasn’t had much help up front or in easing the numbers game at the line. Overall, he’s rushed for 445 yards on 4.0 yards per carry, while adding 86 receiving yards and five total touchdowns.
8. Oronde Gadsden II, TE, Chargers
Previous ranking: N/A
Until the past two weeks, Gadsden has been a bit player for the Chargers. Not anymore.
Against the Dolphins and Colts, Gadsden has exploded into the top tight end role, with 14 catches on 17 targets for 232 yards and a touchdown. The son of former NFL player Oronde Sr. has become a viable weapon alongside receivers Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston.
At 4–3 and losers of three of their previous four, the Chargers need to get rolling. Gadsden might be part of the solution for Los Angeles after playing 55% of the offensive snaps total, but at least 75% of the snaps each of the two games above.
9. Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns
Previous ranking: 7
After a hot start, Fannin has cooled off a bit. In his first two games, the Bowling Green product caught 12 passes for 111 yards. In the five games since, he has 20 catches for 179 yards.
Still, Fannin has been a nice find for the Browns, a third-round pick who has provided a terrific sidekick to David Njoku. While the offense has been anemic, scoring only 20 points in one game this season, Fannin could become a star if paired with a legitimate starting quarterback.
Coach Kevin Stefanski has shown faith in Fannin, playing him in 75% of the offensive snaps and 25% of special teams snaps.
10. Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants
Previous ranking: N/A
Dart has started the past four games for the Giants, and there are promising signs.
While the Giants are coming off a disastrous fourth-quarter meltdown against the Broncos, Dart is 2–2 in his starts while throwing for 791 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions on a 60.2% completion rate.
Dart, 22, has given the Giants a jolt with his arm, but his legs have been a key as well. Without star receiver Malik Nabers for the remainder of the season (torn ACL), the first-rounder has provided an added running element with 178 yards, 16 first downs and three touchdowns.
Although it’s still a long haul for New York to reach respectability, Dart is giving hope to a fan base long in need of it.