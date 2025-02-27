‘Pat McAfee Show’ Gave Ian Rapoport WWE-Like Intro After Reported Starbucks Scuffle
Ian Rapoport received a hero's welcome from the 'Pat McAfee Show' on Thursday in the aftermath of his reported verbal altercation with Fox Sports' NFL insider Jordan Schultz.
The two NFL reporters were involved in an incident at a Starbucks in Indianapolis after going back and forth on X over reports about Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady crossing paths while at a ski resort in Montana. Schultz had reported that Brady hosted Stafford at his home in the area, while Rapoport indicated the two coincidentally bumped into one another.
After things escalated at the coffee chain nearby Lucas Oil Stadium, the site of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, the incident was reported to NFL security.
At one point during Thursday's episode of the 'Pat McAfee Show,' jokes about the incident were being cracked when Rapoport could be seen entering the building at Lucas Oil Stadium. McAfee and Co. welcomed the NFL Network insider with a round of applause, while making a plethora of jokes about the situation.
The crew began singing the tune to "Gonna Fly Now" in unison, hilariously giving Rapoport a Rocky-esque introduction.
Rapoport was handed a mic and was given the chance to break down his side of the story, at which point he indicated that ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio offered an accurate description of what went down inside the Starbucks.
Never a dull moment at the NFL scouting combine.