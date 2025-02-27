Adam Schefter Cracked Perfect Joke After NFL Reporters Got Into Argument at Combine
This year's NFL Scouting Combine drew eyes off the gridiron and over to—out of all places—a Starbucks in Indianapolis where Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport allegedly engaged in a "verbal altercation," according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.
News of Schultz and Rapoport's quarrel first circulated on social media when PFT Commenter of Bartstool Sports shared a post on Wednesday night about "a serious big time media confrontation" between two NFL reporters at the combine.
The entire argument between Schultz and Rapoport remains purely hearsay at the time of this writing. It may have arisen from a controversial piece of news earlier that day when it was reported that Tom Brady spent time with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford at a ski resort in Montana.
In his wording of his tweet, Schultz said the Las Vegas Raiders minority owner "hosted" Stafford, which would have been tampering under NFL rules. Rapoport appeared to fire back at Schultz's report with a tweet clarifying the situation:
"The meeting, unplanned, was not extensive or in-depth and did not include Brady 'hosting' or 'recruiting' Stafford, despite reports saying otherwise," Rapoport wrote on X.
All of this to say, Schultz and Rapoport seemingly squabbled over semantics in a Starbucks in Indy, and their little spat caught the attention of neighboring reporters and witnesses.
ESPN's Adam Schefter seized a golden opportunity on Thursday to poke fun at his peers and cracked the perfect joke:
"INDIANAPOLIS — Head on a swivel," Schefter wrote alongside a picture of a Starbucks.
Touché, Schefty. Touché