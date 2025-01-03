Pat McAfee Unleashes on Colts in NSFW Rant, Calls for Franchise to Gut Roster
Pat McAfee has not enjoyed what he's seen from the Indianapolis Colts this season and his frustrations boiled over on Dec. 29 in the form of a scathing rant on X. The ESPN star said that even a blind person could see the myriad red flags flying around the organization and informed the public that he would not be renewing his season tickets for the 2025 season.
From a fan's perspective it's not difficult to see where he's coming from and considering his long history with the team, the passion is also understandable.
McAfee dove into the topic on his Thursday show, lamenting the fact that the Colts cannot simply wave a wand and get a do-over.
“I wish we could transfer portal the whole f–-ing team,” McAfee said. “We need like 70 guys to hit the portal, we can’t do it in the NFL, I guess. Just in case I ever wanted to pitch myself as the president of the Indianapolis Colts, not that I ever would. I’d put a plan together, ‘How do you get rid of this entire f---ing roster?'”
“Except for [Michael] Pittman,” he added. “I want Pittman here. I want [Alec] Pierce here. Let’s keep Quinton Nelson. Lets keep DeForest Buckner. Let’s keep Kenny Moore. I like Kenny Moore.”
Those five names seem to be the exception as McAfee turned his focus on the Colts young quarterback and workhorse running back.
“Other than that, see ya," McAfee said. "Every one of them. Goodbye. Take a hike. Thanks for coming. Jonathan Taylor? Trade his f–ing ass out of town. You got a second-round pick? Sweet. First would be better, we’ll do this for the good of the program. Anthony Richardson was a good project. Get him out of town. Fourth-rounder or whatever the hell you got. See ya. That’s what I would do. We need a full reset.”
The chance for a complete reset is something a lot of front offices have surely desired. They unfortunately have to operate in the real world where they cannot clean house to such an efficient and expedient effect. The Colts held slim playoff hopes until they allowed New York Giants backup quarterback Drew Lock to march up and down the field on them last Sunday. They obviously have to find some sort of plan either involving Richardson in the future or a different direction at quarterback. Barring some strokes of genius, McAfee may not be missing too much if he's not at Lucas Oil Stadium next year.