SI

Pat Riley Graciously Allows NFL to Use Three-Peat on Merchandise if Chiefs Win

Stephen Douglas

Patrick Mahomes holds the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LVII.
Patrick Mahomes holds the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LVII. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Three-Peat is officially back if the Kansas City Chiefs can take care of business this weekend.

Front Office Sports is reporting that Pat Riley and the NFL have reached an agreement that will allow the league to sell merchandise calling it a "three-peat" if the Kasnas City Chiefs win their third consecutive Super Bowl this Sunday.

Riley owns the trademark for the term despite the fact that he was never actually involved in one. When the Chicago Bulls won two different three-peats while Riley was coaching the New York Knicks and then Miami Heat, Riley collected royalties. Phil Jackson then did it again from '00 to '02 with the Los Angeles Lakers.

If the Chiefs win again they will be the first NFL team to ever three-peat. And Riley will get paid again.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Stephen Douglas
STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NFL