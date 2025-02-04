Pat Riley Graciously Allows NFL to Use Three-Peat on Merchandise if Chiefs Win
The Three-Peat is officially back if the Kansas City Chiefs can take care of business this weekend.
Front Office Sports is reporting that Pat Riley and the NFL have reached an agreement that will allow the league to sell merchandise calling it a "three-peat" if the Kasnas City Chiefs win their third consecutive Super Bowl this Sunday.
Riley owns the trademark for the term despite the fact that he was never actually involved in one. When the Chicago Bulls won two different three-peats while Riley was coaching the New York Knicks and then Miami Heat, Riley collected royalties. Phil Jackson then did it again from '00 to '02 with the Los Angeles Lakers.
If the Chiefs win again they will be the first NFL team to ever three-peat. And Riley will get paid again.