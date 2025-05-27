Patrick Mahomes's Arrival at Chiefs OTAs Has Fans Fired Up for Football Season
Believe it or not, football season is just around the corner.
With Memorial Day behind us and summer on the horizon, all 32 NFL teams will have begun their 2025 voluntary OTAs by the time Wednesday rolls around.
The Kansas City Chiefs arrived for work on Tuesday—and said arrivals, of course, included star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The team's social media crew captured the below video of the three-time Super Bowl champion walking into the building ahead of his ninth NFL season:
Naturally, Mahomes's arrival at camp had fans fired up at the fact the NFL season is near. Here are some of the best reactions from X:
Kickoff is officially 100 days away. The 2025 NFL season begins with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Sept 4.