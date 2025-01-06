Patrick Mahomes Had Bewildered Reaction to Watching Chiefs Get Blown Out by Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs entered Week 18 with virtually nothing on the line, having already wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
After an injury-plagued season, coach Andy Reid made the smart decision to rest several key starters—including quarterback Patrick Mahomes—ahead of Sunday’s season finale against the Denver Broncos, though no one may have anticipated just how lopsided the game would be.
The Chiefs are down bad against the Broncos in the fourth quarter, losing 38-0 with just a few more minutes remaining in the game. Veteran Carson Wentz has been unable to make anything happen on Kansas City’s offense while Broncos rookie Bo Nix has gashed the Chiefs’ second-string defense with four touchdowns and over 300 yards in the air.
Early in the blowout, Mahomes was seen reacting to the Chiefs’ woes on the sidelines with a frustrated look on his face. It’s unclear exactly what the three-time Super Bowl champ was angry about.
His trusty target, Travis Kelce, stood behind him with a more stoic expression.
Mahomes’s fiery reaction may perfectly encapsulate that of Cincinnati Bengals fans who needed the Chiefs to beat the Broncos—tough luck for the Chiefs’ AFC rivals.
Mahomes and the Chiefs (15-1) couldn’t quite cap off an undefeated season in 2024, suffering their lone loss (so far) to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11, but the star quarterback really doesn’t have much to complain about after securing the top seed and an automatic bye. Kansas City’s three-peat hopes are very much alive and well, regardless of how badly the team loses to Denver on Sunday.