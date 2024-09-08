SI

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Joined Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift at the U.S. Open

The two power couples watched the U.S. Open men's final together.

Ryan Phillips

Swift, Kelce and Mahomes enjoyed the U.S. Open men's final together.
Swift, Kelce and Mahomes enjoyed the U.S. Open men's final together. /
In this story:

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce eschewed football and went to the U.S. Open on Sunday but the celebrity couple wasn't alone.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany joined Kelce and Swift at Flushing Meadows for the men's final between Italian Jannik Sinner and American Taylor Fritz. The Mahomeses showed up after Kelce and Swift but wound up in the same box.

This is just the latest instance of the two couples being seen together since Kelce and Swift went public with their relationship last fall.

The Kansas City Chiefs stars and their significant others are clearly in relaxation mode after opening the 2024 NFL season with a 27-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.

In the Thursday night opener, Mahomes completed 20 of 28 passes for 291 yards, with one touchdown and an interception. Kelce had three catches for 34 yards but no scores.

The Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Ryan Phillips

RYAN PHILLIPS

Ryan Phillips is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in digital media since 2009, spending eight years at The Big Lead before joining SI in 2024. Phillips also co-hosts The Assembly Call Podcast about Indiana Hoosiers basketball and previously worked at Bleacher Report. He is a proud San Diego native and a graduate of Indiana University’s journalism program.

Home/NFL