Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Joined Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift at the U.S. Open
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce eschewed football and went to the U.S. Open on Sunday but the celebrity couple wasn't alone.
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany joined Kelce and Swift at Flushing Meadows for the men's final between Italian Jannik Sinner and American Taylor Fritz. The Mahomeses showed up after Kelce and Swift but wound up in the same box.
This is just the latest instance of the two couples being seen together since Kelce and Swift went public with their relationship last fall.
The Kansas City Chiefs stars and their significant others are clearly in relaxation mode after opening the 2024 NFL season with a 27-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium.
In the Thursday night opener, Mahomes completed 20 of 28 passes for 291 yards, with one touchdown and an interception. Kelce had three catches for 34 yards but no scores.
The Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.