Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Arrive at U.S. Open in Style on Sunday
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have the weekend off after beating the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL's season opener Thursday night at Arrowhead, so the star tight end was able to check out a different sport on Sunday.
Kelce and his girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, are at the U.S. Open in New York where Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz are battling in the men's championship match.
Kelce and Swift sported some pretty sweet outfits for their afternoon of tennis, with Kelce topping it off with quite a hat:
The Chiefs will be back to work in a few days as they'll begin to prepare for a showdown with the Bengals next Sunday at Arrowhead.
