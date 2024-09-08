SI

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Arrive at U.S. Open in Style on Sunday

Andy Nesbitt

Taylor Swift watches the action during the first half of a game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Taylor Swift watches the action during the first half of a game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have the weekend off after beating the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL's season opener Thursday night at Arrowhead, so the star tight end was able to check out a different sport on Sunday.

Kelce and his girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, are at the U.S. Open in New York where Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz are battling in the men's championship match.

Kelce and Swift sported some pretty sweet outfits for their afternoon of tennis, with Kelce topping it off with quite a hat:

The Chiefs will be back to work in a few days as they'll begin to prepare for a showdown with the Bengals next Sunday at Arrowhead.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

