Patrick Mahomes Celebrated Travis Kelce’s Career Announcement With Perfect GIF
It’s possible no one is more happy about Travis Kelce returning to play in 2025 than Patrick Mahomes.
The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback caught wind of Kelce's intentions to come back for one more season after the 35-year-old tight end told Pat McAfee that he was going to get in the best possible shape this offseason, and that Super Bowl LIX left a "bad taste" in his mouth.
Mahomes and the Chiefs fell painfully short of clinching the elusive three-peat this year, but the team will no doubt want to help Kelce end what could very likely be his final NFL season on a high note. Given that the Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl in five of the past six years, getting Kelce to that podium one more time would seem like a fairly realistic feat.
Mahomes shared the perfect GIF (rather appropriately from the Netflix docuseries, The Last Dance) to welcome his close friend back to the team:
It'll be exciting to see what the two Chiefs stars dial up this upcoming season.