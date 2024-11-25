Patrick Mahomes Had a Simple Request for Chiefs After Winning Another Close Game
The Kansas City Chiefs improved to 10-1 with a bounce-back win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday but it once again didn't come easy as they needed a field goal at the buzzer to secure the 30-27 victory over a team that they should have easily beaten.
It was the Chiefs' eighth win of the year by a touchdown or less, which is an NFL record thru 11 games of the season. They are still in a great position as they try to make better history by becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowls but this season continues to be a grind for the defending champs.
Mahomes spoke Sunday about the close games, telling ESPN:
"You want to have some blowouts. You want be a little calmer in the fourth quarter. I've always said it can be a good thing as you get to the playoffs and later in the season, just knowing that you've been in those moments before and knowing how to kind of attack it."
He then had a simple request:
"But I would love to win a game [before] the very last play.''
The Chiefs will look to do just that in Week 13 when they host the Chiefs on the NFL's Black Friday game at 3 p.m. ET.